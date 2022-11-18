Ontario's Weather Will Bring 'Impossible' Travel Conditions This Weekend & Up To 80 cm
It's going to be a snowpocalypse.
Motorists, beware! Ontario weather will be far from suitable to drive in this weekend, with rounds of heavy snow squalls expected to make travel "impossible" at times.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), regions east and northeast of Lake Huron, Georgian Bay, and Lake Ontario will be hit the hardest by the wintry pattern, with residents warned to look out for rapidly deteriorating conditions.
"Travel will become treacherous or downright impossible during the heaviest bands of snow, where visibility may approach zero at times and roads will quickly become impassable due to rapid snow accumulation," TWN reports.
Residents or people travelling through the Grey-Bruce, Muskoka or Niagara regions should be prepared to contend with significant snowfall accumulation and some of the heaviest in southern Ontario, with squalls likely to persist through Sunday morning.
"The worst conditions for the Niagara region and the northern shores of Lake Erie will be on Saturday, with areas from Long Point to Fort Erie seeing the worst of it," the report adds.
More densely populated areas, such as St. Catharines and Niagara Falls will also face a severe snow threat this weekend.
Northern areas, particularly those located alongside Lake Ontario, are at the greatest risk for "disruptive snow," which is expected to make travel dangerous on the 401.
Those regions could record widespread totals of 25 centimetres, with localized amounts reaching as high as 50 centimetres of snow "under the heaviest and most stubborn bands."
According to Environment Canada, Owen Sound, Sauble Beach and the Blue Mountains could see snowfall amounts reach 80 centimetres by Sunday evening.
If you live in one of the areas forecast to see high-levels of accumulations, avoid non-essential travel.
