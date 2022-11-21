This Ontario Town Got Buried In 125 cm Of Snow Over The Weekend & It's 'Ice Age' Vibes (PHOTOS)
Manny and Sid would've felt right at home.
The switch has been flipped, folks — Ontario has gone full-on winter. After a mild start to November, last weekend's onslaught of squalls proved that the province would not only get snow ahead of the new year but more than most can handle.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), some of Ontario's most affected regions were buried in over 100 centimetres of snow by the time the weekend was over, thanks to a pattern of "intense and powerful snow squalls."
Conditions were bad enough for "super-snow squalls" to develop, with patterns covering over 500 kilometres at one point. Areas east of the Great Lakes were initially hit the hardest. However, a shift in wind direction put the northwest at risk of looking like scenes from the Ice Age.
The worst of the wintry weather hit the Bruce Peninsula Thursday through Sunday, with snowfall totals reaching over 100 centimetres. However, the flurries also hit the Niagara region hard, with St.Catharines receiving over 30 centimetres of snow.
The town of Wiarton reported a whopping 125 centimetres of snow, and Friday cemented itself as its snowiest November day ever, with a whopping 44 centimetres recorded.
"With the relatively warmer than normal lake temperatures, and the favourable winds aligned in the atmosphere -- with little to no directional wind shear -- squalls were able to set up and unload heaps and heaps of snow to several areas this past weekend," said Kelly Sonnenburg, a TWN meteorologist.
Residents watched their hometown disappear under a blanket of snow, with things currently looking more suitable for woolly mammoths than humans.
It's safe to assume that barbecue season is officially over in Ontario.