Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
ontario weather

This Ontario Town Got Buried In 125 cm Of Snow Over The Weekend & It's 'Ice Age' Vibes (PHOTOS)

Manny and Sid would've felt right at home.

Toronto Staff Writer
A snowy Ontario road. Right: A park covered in snow.

A snowy Ontario road. Right: A park covered in snow.

@laclausferreira | Instagram

The switch has been flipped, folks — Ontario has gone full-on winter. After a mild start to November, last weekend's onslaught of squalls proved that the province would not only get snow ahead of the new year but more than most can handle.

According to The Weather Network (TWN), some of Ontario's most affected regions were buried in over 100 centimetres of snow by the time the weekend was over, thanks to a pattern of "intense and powerful snow squalls."

Conditions were bad enough for "super-snow squalls" to develop, with patterns covering over 500 kilometres at one point. Areas east of the Great Lakes were initially hit the hardest. However, a shift in wind direction put the northwest at risk of looking like scenes from the Ice Age.

The worst of the wintry weather hit the Bruce Peninsula Thursday through Sunday, with snowfall totals reaching over 100 centimetres. However, the flurries also hit the Niagara region hard, with St.Catharines receiving over 30 centimetres of snow.

The town of Wiarton reported a whopping 125 centimetres of snow, and Friday cemented itself as its snowiest November day ever, with a whopping 44 centimetres recorded.

"With the relatively warmer than normal lake temperatures, and the favourable winds aligned in the atmosphere -- with little to no directional wind shear -- squalls were able to set up and unload heaps and heaps of snow to several areas this past weekend," said Kelly Sonnenburg, a TWN meteorologist.

Residents watched their hometown disappear under a blanket of snow, with things currently looking more suitable for woolly mammoths than humans.

It's safe to assume that barbecue season is officially over in Ontario.

From Your Site Articles
    Patrick John Gilson
    Toronto Staff Writer
    Patrick John Gilson is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Ontario gas prices and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Recommended For You

Loading...