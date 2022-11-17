Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
ontario weather forecast

Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts 'Thigh-High' Amounts Of Snow & Road Closures This Weekend

Parts of the province could see 60 centimetres of snow! ☃️

Toronto Staff Writer
People shovelling snow in Ontario

People shovelling snow in Ontario

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Drivers who haven't put on their winter tires yet will want to avoid travelling this weekend, as Ontario's weather forecast is predicting another round of heavy snow.

According to The Weather Network (TWN), a pattern of persistent snow squalls is expected to develop off the Great Lakes, leaving parts of the province to potentially record "thigh-high" snow by Sunday.

As a result, Environment Canada has issued several snow squalls warnings and watches for areas such as Barrie, Kingston and Niagara. By the weekend, some regions are expected to have 30 to 60 centimetres of snow accumulation.

The massive snowfall event could also reduce motorists' visibility to near zero at the time, making for treacherous travel conditions.

"Road closures are possible. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve," the agency warns. "If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone."

The greatest impacts will be recorded by regions close to the northeastern shores of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, with rounds of "very heavy snow" expected to sweep across the Niagara Peninsula, creating what experts described as a "sightly winter scene."

However, the most disruptive weather will fall further north along the 401 and east of Cobourg.

"Due to the nature of lake-effect snow, storm totals will vary widely over short distances and between one community and another," the TWN report concludes.

In short, drivers will want to avoid travelling if they can, and anyone preparing to venture out in the snow should make sure to bundle up.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
    Patrick John Gilson
    Toronto Staff Writer
    Patrick John Gilson is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Ontario gas prices and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Recommended For You

Loading...