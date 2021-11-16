Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
ontario weather

Ontario's Weather Is Burying Some Spots In 20 cm Of Snow & Can It Just Stop Already?

Grab your snow shovels!

Ontario's Weather Is Burying Some Spots In 20 cm Of Snow & Can It Just Stop Already
Elena Elisseeva | Dreamstime

Ontario's weather forecast is calling for even more snow across certain regions in the province, so it's time to bundle up and get your shovels out.

Environment Canada issued various alerts for Northern and Southern Ontario ranging from special weather statements to snowfall warnings, with a couple of northwestern regions set to get up to 20 centimetres of snow.

For both Sandy Lake and Pickle Lake, the government department is calling for heavy snowfall starting Tuesday morning that won't taper off until Wednesday, November 17. The areas are expected to see somewhere between 10 to 20 centimetres of snow. Visibility could be reduced due to the heavy snowfall and residents are warned to prepare for deteriorating travel conditions.

Snow is set to start falling in Sachigo Lake on Tuesday afternoon before making it over to Big Trout Lake by the night, with total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres expected. Sioux Lookout - Savant Lake, and Red Lake - Ear Falls, are set to get equal amounts of snow.

Meanwhile, White River - Dubreuilville and Lake Nipigon - Wabakimi are expected to get somewhere between 5 to 10 centimetres of snow by Wednesday afternoon.

In other regions of Northern Ontario like North Bay and Sudbury, special weather statements have been issued warning of a winter cocktail of snow, ice pellets, and maybe even freezing rain starting later tonight. Environment Canada says the exact amount of snow and freezing rain that will hit these regions is not known, but residents should be aware that road conditions could become slippery and icy.

Freezing rain could also fall through some areas in Southern Ontario such as Ottawa and Algonquin, where it could linger over the Ottawa Valley for many hours Wednesday afternoon before temperatures go back up to above freezing.

There is also a weather advisory in effect for Barrie, where flurries coming in from the Georgian Bay will continue to fall and result in up to 10 centimetres of snow in some areas.

The roads are already treacherous in some parts of the GTA, with many crashes on major highways due to wet and slippery road conditions.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Ontario's Weather Is Getting Hit With 15 cm Of Snow In Some Spots & We're Already Over It

Traffic delays and reduced visibly are expected.

Robin Ottawa | Flickr

Here comes the snow. Ontario's weather will be a mixture of heavy snowfall and gusty winds on Monday thanks to an incoming storm system from Alberta.

According to The Weather Network, southwestern parts of the province including areas near Georgian Bay could see 5 to 10 centimetres of snow, while 15 centimetres of accumulation could hit more localized regions.

Keep Reading Show less

I Moved From BC To Ontario Right Before The Pandemic Hit & Here's What I Learned In Lockdown

Why is grocery shopping so intense here?!

Cormac O'Brien | Narcity

I knew that moving between Ontario and B.C. was never going to be easy, but it definitely wasn't made easier by moving in February 2020.

Just a few weeks after my partner and I landed in Toronto from Victoria, B.C., the entire province and country shut down for the first of many times, closing restaurants, tourist attractions and a whole host of things that might have made settling a little bit easier.

Keep Reading Show less

GTA Roads Are So Bad RN That Multiple Collisions Are Being Reported (PHOTOS)

Drive safely when you're hitting the roads for your commute today!

OPP_HSD | Twitter

It's wet out on the roads in the GTA this Monday, so you may want to be extra careful when you're taking your daily commute this morning.

The OPP is reporting that they have responded to multiple collisions as rain, slush and snow continue to move through the province.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Weather Is Going To Get Hella Snowy In Some Parts But It's Not All Bad News

Between 5 and 10 centimetres of the white stuff is expected to start the week. ❄️️

Klevo | Dreamstime, Darinafis | Dreamstime

Brace yourself, Ontario — you're about to get hit with some snowy conditions to start off the workweek!

According to The Weather Network, an Alberta clipper is bringing snow to southern Ontario on Sunday, which could cause dangerous driving conditions and bring 5 to 10 centimetres of snowfall through Monday.

Keep Reading Show less