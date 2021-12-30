Ontario Weather Is Calling For A Mix Of Freezing Rain & Snow For A Miserable End To 2021
Bundle up if you have New Year's Eve plans.
If you're holding onto hope that 2021 will somehow end on a high note, Ontario's weather forecast is sure to dampen what's left of your holiday spirit.
According to The Weather Network, a messy clash between warm and cold will bring rain, snow or ice to the southern parts of the province this weekend due to an uncertain storm track.
"A knife's-edge temperature divide running right through the south of the province will dictate precipitation types this weekend," an excerpt from the TWN report reads.
"Temperatures along and slightly inland of Lake Ontario and Lake Erie, including most of the GTA, will reach a few degrees above zero, with even overnight lows not excessively cold, while areas further to the north will be at or near the freezing mark," it adds.
Spots like Toronto can expect drizzle through Friday, while areas farther north, from around Barrie to Sudbury, will see some snowfall.
Snow will continue into Saturday with the 6ix expecting up to 10 centimetres of accumulation, mixed with some rain.
A pattern of colder air will push southward overnight into Sunday, bringing a mess of precipitation, with conditions expected to change from freezing rain to ice pellets before ending up as snow.
As of right now, things remain up in the air as the storm's track will significantly impact what kind of weather conditions each community will face during the storm.
For example, TWN states that if the storm tracks south, the colder air will switch from ice to snow quicker, while a northern track would create warmer temperatures and keep precipitation as rain or ice for longer.
