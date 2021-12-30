Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
ontario weather

Ontario Weather Is Calling For A Mix Of Freezing Rain & Snow For A Miserable End To 2021

Bundle up if you have New Year's Eve plans.

Ontario Weather Is Calling For A Mix Of Freezing Rain & Snow For A Miserable End To 2021
Mike Clegg | Dreamstime

If you're holding onto hope that 2021 will somehow end on a high note, Ontario's weather forecast is sure to dampen what's left of your holiday spirit.

According to The Weather Network, a messy clash between warm and cold will bring rain, snow or ice to the southern parts of the province this weekend due to an uncertain storm track.

"A knife's-edge temperature divide running right through the south of the province will dictate precipitation types this weekend," an excerpt from the TWN report reads.

"Temperatures along and slightly inland of Lake Ontario and Lake Erie, including most of the GTA, will reach a few degrees above zero, with even overnight lows not excessively cold, while areas further to the north will be at or near the freezing mark," it adds.

Spots like Toronto can expect drizzle through Friday, while areas farther north, from around Barrie to Sudbury, will see some snowfall.

Snow will continue into Saturday with the 6ix expecting up to 10 centimetres of accumulation, mixed with some rain.

A pattern of colder air will push southward overnight into Sunday, bringing a mess of precipitation, with conditions expected to change from freezing rain to ice pellets before ending up as snow.

As of right now, things remain up in the air as the storm's track will significantly impact what kind of weather conditions each community will face during the storm.

For example, TWN states that if the storm tracks south, the colder air will switch from ice to snow quicker, while a northern track would create warmer temperatures and keep precipitation as rain or ice for longer.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Multiple Extreme Cold Warnings Have Been Issued In Canada & You Could Actually Get Frostbite

Environment Canada says temps could drop to -55 C in some places. 🥶❄️

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

Welcome to winter, folks! It looks like the weather in Canada is about to get seriously brutal, as Environment Canada has issued multiple extreme cold warnings across parts of the country.

On Monday, December 27, the government agency updated its public weather alerts for all over Canada.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Weather For The Last Week Of December Is Going To Be A 'Messy' Mix Of Snow & Ice

Be careful on the roads!

Anna Kraynova | Dreamstime, Canadapanda | Dreamstime

If you were hoping for some rays of sunshine to round out the end of December, the weather in Ontario isn't going to cooperate.

According to The Weather Network, a wintry system is moving into parts of central Canada with a mess of rain and freezing precipitation expected in the days leading up to 2022.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Weather Could Hit -37 C In Some Spots & You Could Get Frostbite In Minutes

Some Ontarians are in for a cold, cold night.

Glen Gaffney | Dreamstime

Northern Ontario's winter weather is living up to its chilling reputation, with temperatures in some areas predicted to drop down to extreme lows with freezing wind chill values on Thursday night.

Environment Canada is warning of "extreme cold" in parts of Northern Ontario this evening and into Friday morning, with temperatures predicted to hit between -32 and -37 depending on the area.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto's Weather Forecast Calls For A Snowy, Rainy Mess This Christmas So Be Prepared

A travel advisory has been issued. 😬

Canadapanda | Dreamstime

Toronto's weather will be a pain for anyone planning on going home for the holidays this evening due to an incoming barrage of snow and slippery travel conditions.

The Weather Network reports that while the city will be mostly sunny this morning with daytime temperatures hanging around - 3 C, a pattern of flurries will arrive this evening, turning things into an entirely different beast.

Keep Reading Show less