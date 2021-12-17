Trending Tags

Glass Fell From The CN Tower Yesterday Due To Some Powerful Winds & Honestly Yikes (VIDEO)

It has since reopened for business.

Glass Fell From The CN Tower Yesterday Due To Some Powerful Winds & Honestly Yikes (VIDEO)
4Scarrs_Gaming | Twitter

The powerful winds in Toronto on Thursday packed quite a punch and blew against the CN Tower so hard that glass fell from the iconic landmark.

One of the glass panels on the side of the tower shattered due to the strong winds. The winds were so powerful that Environment Canada even issued a special weather statement for the 6ix as gusts with speeds between 70 and 90 km/h were expected to blow.

"Due to a report of falling debris, please be advised that the CN Tower is currently closed and areas surrounding the CN Tower have been closed as a precaution. The CN Tower team has identified the source of debris and have secured the area," officials at the landmark tweeted Thursday afternoon.

@erhunabbasli

Glass falls from CN Tower as heavy winds hit Toronto🔴🎬 #cntower #torontonews #news #toronto #live #torontolife

In a follow-up tweet, they add that they are currently repairing the panel and confirmed it broke due to the extreme weather. Toronto Police reported that the area between Bremner Boulevard and Rees Street was closed and confirmed that nobody was injured due to the fallen debris.

"We reopened the Tower to guests last night, after the pane was removed and engineers and local authorities confirmed it was safe to do so," Jennifer Paige, the director of marketing and communications, told Narcity via email.

On Twitter, the CN Tower said anyone who booked a reservation at the restaurant or couldn't visit the tower yesterday due to the event could contact the appropriate emails to reschedule.

