Ontario's Weather Will Hit Some Spots With Up To 40 cm Of Snow & Just Stay Home TBH

Special weather statements have been issued too, sheeesh... 🥶

Anna Kraynova | Dreamstime

There's snow way out of Ontario's weather this week because it will look like the inside of a snowglobe in many parts across the province (so you might want to take a rain, ahem, snow check on your plans.)

Environment Canada issued several special weather statements Tuesday morning, warning of serious snowfall across parts of northwestern and far northwestern Ontario.

This statement was issued for the following regions: Dryden - Ignace, Fort Hope - Webequie, Geraldton - Manitouwadge - Hornepayne, Kenora - Nestor Falls, Lake Nipigon - Wabakimi, Pickle Lake - Wunnummin Lake, Red Lake - Ear Falls, Sandy Lake - Pikangikum, and Sioux Lookout - Savant Lake.

Environment Canada says some regions are set to see anywhere between 20 and 40 centimetres of snow by Friday evening.

The heavy snow will start to fall on Wednesday, November 10, and will carry on until Friday before easing up into some lighter snowfall or flurries by Saturday.

On top of the torrential snowfall, there will also be strong winds breezing through the areas that could make it harder to see due to the blowing snow. Environment Canada is saying this will especially happen on Thursday and could continue on the day after.

The special weather statement advises that there could be snowfall warnings or winter storm watches issued later on.

Parts of southern Ontario won't have it as bad. Toronto is set to see highs of 11 C throughout this week. Yet, the 6ix could see its first sprinkling of snow by next week.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

