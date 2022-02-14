Ontario's Weather Is Getting Hit With Extreme Cold Warnings & It Could Feel Like -45 C

Sections

Throw on your warmest gloves and toque because Ontario's weather forecast is calling for some extremely cold temperatures for parts of the province today.

On February 14, Environment Canada issued 24 extreme cold weather warnings for northern Ontario, excluding spots like the Greater Sudbury region, North Bay, Manitoulin, Pickle Lake, and Sandy Lake.

"A period of very cold wind chills continues," the weather warning for Thunder Bay reads.

Wind chill will push temperatures down to a bone-chilling -40 C, and the shivering weather will continue till Tuesday morning (though it will reportedly calm down a bit throughout the afternoon.)

Areas like Attawapiskat, Webequie, Fort Severn, Fort Albany, and Peawanuck could drop down to -45 C due to the chilling gusts of wind.

Anyone in these areas should bundle up, and wear a wind-resistant outer layer to keep themselves warm against the excruciating cold.

Environment Canada also noted to keep on the lookout for cold-related symptoms like numbness and colour change in fingers and toes, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, and shortness of breath.

Even though the weather is going to be brutal for parts of Ontario today, there is still some hope for the rest of the week!

Based on The Weather Network's recent forecast for the province this week, Ontarians can expect some sun to shine down on the province coupled with some warmer temperatures that will start up mid-week on Wednesday.

The first few weeks of spring will, unfortunately, be a bit of a wet mess, as there will be a mix of rain and some snow.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

