The Weather In Ontario Is About To Get Dangerous With 'Heavy' & 'Intense' Bursts Of Snow
Be very careful on the roads!
Brace yourself! Some seriously cold weather will be hitting southern Ontario today and you'll definitely want to make sure you're either bundled up or safe inside.
"Snow squalls could lead to dangerous driving conditions in parts of southern Ontario Sunday, preceding a clipper that will arrive Monday and a shot of frigid air by mid-week," says The Weather Network of the forecast for January 23 and into the beginning of the week.
TWN warns that "heavy and intense bursts of snow" are expected on Sunday with multiple snow squall warnings and travel advisories in place across the snowbelt areas.
Significant Weather Outlook for Ontario valid for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. #ONstormpic.twitter.com/G0PqU6flUK— ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCC Weather Ontario) 1642881067
To make matters worse, there will be northwesterly winds with gusts reaching up to 50 km/h. Up to 4 centimetres of snow per hour is also expected, which will bring with it "significantly reduced visibility" on the roads.
"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions," Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says in the snow squall warning.
"Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Road closures are possible."
Into Sunday evening, a clipper will approach the region which will bring about 5 centimetres of fresh snow to most areas on Monday, January 24.
The weather agency warns that the snowy conditions will likely impact the afternoon and evening commute, but the snowfall should ease around the GTA after midnight.
As for the rest of the week, it's going to be chilly, with temperatures expected to dip into the -20s.
Stay safe, everyone!
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.