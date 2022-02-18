Ontario's Weather Is Calling For Even More Snow Today & Can It Just Stop
Please, no more.
Ontario weather has not been kind to residents this February, and a messy, snowy trend will continue to Friday.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), central parts of the province, areas along Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, will receive five to 10 centimetres of snow Friday night through Saturday morning, creating problematic travel conditions.
Widespread gusty winds could reach over 70 km/h on Saturday, with the blowing snow creating reduced visibility for drivers looking to travel over the long weekend.
"Periods of snow are expected to continue through Saturday in the wake of the clipper, as northwest winds develop and create some lake-effect snow as well," an excerpt from TWN reads.
But it won't just be snowy. It'll also be bitterly cold.
Temperatures will plummet into the negative double digits overnight Saturday, with lows of -14 C and - 20 C expected for Toronto and Ottawa, respectively, by Sunday morning.
"We could see two high-impact, moisture-laden storms across the region next week," an excerpt from the TWN report reads. "It's still far too early for details, but keep the threat for active weather on your radar as you make plans for next week, and check back frequently as our meteorologists refine the forecast."
Areas like the GTA will largely dodge the returning snowfall despite being frigid.
On Friday morning, the TTC reported that several of its bus stops were out of service due to last night's heavy snow and that significant delays are expected due to icy conditions.