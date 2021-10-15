Ontario's Winter Weather Forecast Was Just Revealed & It's Going To Be Surprisingly Warm
But the province is still going to get an abundance of snow.
Ontario's winter weather forecast has finally been revealed and it's looking like the province will dodge most of the brutal cold it's used to.
According to AccuWeather, a polar jet stream impacted by weather phenomenon La Niña, the large-scale cooling of the sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean, will increase snowfall in Ontario this year, bringing about an "above-average season snow total" for cities like Toronto by mid-February.
Oddly enough, the abundance of snow will be counterbalanced by above-average temperatures for the majority of Southern Ontario, which will allow residents to enjoy winter activities without having to layer up.
"While this winter does not look all that cold from Ontario to Quebec, it will be cold enough to support many opportunities for significant snowfall this winter," Brett Anderson, AccuWeather expert meteorologist, said. "I expect a favorable winter with solid snow bases across much of ski country in eastern Canada and especially across Quebec."
It looks like the province's winter will be messy and snowy, but mercifully warm compared to past seasons.