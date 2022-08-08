Ontario Weather Calls For Another Day Of Heat Warnings & You'll Want To Crank The AC
It's going to be a hot, humid & wet Monday!
It's time to bust out the paper fans and turn up your air conditioning because heat warnings are hitting southern Ontario once again today.
Environment Canada (EC) has issued several heat warnings across the province, warning of maximum temperatures climbing near 30 C and humidex values near 40 C.
This means you can bet on having a hot and sticky Monday with a less than stellar hair day if you're out and about– unless you're immune to sweat and humidity.
EC is warning residents in steamy areas to stay hydrated and check in on the elderly folks in their lives to ensure they're drinking water and staying cool.
Heat illness can occur, and symptoms to look out for include "swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions."
So, you'll want to keep water handy, and remember not to leave any pets or people in a parked vehicle.
Thankfully, Ontario can expect some relief from the recent heat and humidity come Tuesday.
Rain & possible flooding
The Weather Network says "periods of rain and thunderstorms will continue along the boundary in parts of southern Ontario" today with "scattered showers" this morning and into the afternoon.
However, the rainfall may take a turn for the worse tonight as some "storms tip closer to severe warning criteria, with torrential rain still being the main threat [...] but locally strong wind gusts will be possible, as well."
Rainfall warnings have been issued in Ottawa and Prescott and Russell, with 30 to 50 mm of rain expected to fall.
"Total rainfall amounts of 50 to 150 mm may lead to water ponding on roadways and localized flooding in low-lying areas," according to EC.
Some areas have already received "more than 100 mm" of rain yesterday, but thankfully, showers are expected to come to an end tonight, according to EC.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.