Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Predicting A Possible End To The Summer Heat & Here's Why
Please, no, we're not ready.
Summer got off to a slow start this year, but it's quickly turned into an all-out sweat fest, which is surprising because VELD hasn't even happened yet.
However, despite the ever-present heat, Ontario's weather forecast is now predicting a possible return to cooler weather, like the kind that plagued the province for weeks on end earlier in the season.
And no one is ready for it. Well, except for all you residents who lack central air and have been sitting in front of open refrigerators.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), a pattern of autumn-like temperatures is on the horizon for the province, thanks to an incoming cold front expected to sweep through Canada next month.
"A colder pattern is expected across most of northern Canada and the close proximity of this cooler weather does present a risk to the forecast. Cooler weather could push south at times and briefly break up the heat across southern areas," it reads.
The front will offer Ontarians an extended break from the heat during mid-August, ringing in a "period of cooler weather," which could last up to 10 days.
Thankfully, the colder pattern won't have summer on its heels for long, with hotter conditions expected to return during late August and early September.
So, don't go panic-booking a bunch of beach days just yet. You'll still have plenty of time to soak in the sun.
As for all your fall-lovers, the next couple of weeks will be your time to bust out your comfy sweaters and give your A.C. a much-needed break.