NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

ontario weather

Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Predicting A Possible End To The Summer Heat & Here's Why

Please, no, we're not ready.

Toronto Staff Writer
Toronto's skyline from the islands.

Toronto's skyline from the islands.

Typhoonski | Dreamstime

Summer got off to a slow start this year, but it's quickly turned into an all-out sweat fest, which is surprising because VELD hasn't even happened yet.

However, despite the ever-present heat, Ontario's weather forecast is now predicting a possible return to cooler weather, like the kind that plagued the province for weeks on end earlier in the season.

And no one is ready for it. Well, except for all you residents who lack central air and have been sitting in front of open refrigerators.

According to The Weather Network (TWN), a pattern of autumn-like temperatures is on the horizon for the province, thanks to an incoming cold front expected to sweep through Canada next month.

"A colder pattern is expected across most of northern Canada and the close proximity of this cooler weather does present a risk to the forecast. Cooler weather could push south at times and briefly break up the heat across southern areas," it reads.

The front will offer Ontarians an extended break from the heat during mid-August, ringing in a "period of cooler weather," which could last up to 10 days.

Thankfully, the colder pattern won't have summer on its heels for long, with hotter conditions expected to return during late August and early September.

So, don't go panic-booking a bunch of beach days just yet. You'll still have plenty of time to soak in the sun.

As for all your fall-lovers, the next couple of weeks will be your time to bust out your comfy sweaters and give your A.C. a much-needed break.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...