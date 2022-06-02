14 Epic Music Festivals That Are Back In Canada This Summer & Are Perfect For First-Timers
Veld, Osheaga, Shambhala and more!
Tons of music festivals are back in Canada this summer after a hiatus due to COVID-19, and in-person shows and events are happening all over the country.
From the Cavendish Beach Music Festival in P.E.I. to Veld Music Festival in Ontario to Shambhala in B.C., there are so many epic concerts happening across the country this year that you won't want to miss out on.
Here are 14 of the biggest and most exciting music festivals to check out in Canada in 2022 that are great for both newbies and concert junkies alike.
Ontario
NXNE
Price: $10 for single admission, $20 for a day pass
When: June 14-19, 2022
Address: 115 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: North by Northeast, aka NXNE, is returning for the first time since before the pandemic and is coming back with a huge lineup of emerging artists.
NXNE says it's a festival where you can "see bands before they break," and has a list on its website of major artists who had "essential" NXNE performances, like Lizzo, Post Malone and The Lumineers.
Boots and Hearts
Price: $110.79+ per adult
When: August 4-7, 2022
Address: Burl's Creek Event Grounds, 191 Line 7 S., Oro-Medonte, ON
Why You Need To Go: It's the largest country music festival in Canada and this year's headliners include some big names. Shania Twain, Florida Georgia Line and Sam Hunt are set to perform, with Twain's set to be her first local show in over four years!
You can even camp on the grounds for the event, so get your boots and hat ready and mark your calendar for this hoedown.
Veld Music Festival
Price: $179.80+ per person for passes
When: July 29-31, 2022
Address: 70 Canuck Ave., North York, ON
Why You Need To Go: The biggest annual EDM festival in Canada, Veld is a "neon paradise" where you can see top DJs, pop artists and rappers.
Some of the biggest names set to perform include The Chainsmokers, Marshmello and Martin Garrix.
Ottawa Bluesfest
Price: $73.45+ per person
When: July 7-17, 2022
Address: 1 Vimy Pl., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Billboard Magazine ranked Ottawa's Bluesfest among the top 10 outdoor music festivals in the world.
You may also be surprised to find out that Bluesfest has a lineup that includes artists of multiple genres, with Alessia Cara, Luke Bryan, Sarah McLachlan and TLC set to perform this year.
Quebec
Osheaga
Price: $145+ per person
When: July 29-31, 2022
Address: Parc Jean-Drapeau, 1 Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Osheaga is celebrating its 15th anniversary and has a stellar lineup of artists set to perform this year.
Dua Lipa, A$AP Rocky and Arcade Fire will headline the festival, but you'll also be able to see artists like the Arkells, Machine Gun Kelly, The Kid Laroi, Tove Lo and more!
Montreal Jazz Fest
Price: Many shows are free; passes are required for some indoor shows
When: June 30 to July 9, 2022
Address: Quartier des spectacles, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: The 42nd edition of the festival will see more than 350 concerts, two-thirds of which will be free, according to the Jazz Fest website.
Some indoor shows will require passes, which can be purchased online. The lineup will feature "music legends," "experimentations," and "several shows created exclusively for the festival," according to Jazz Fest.
Alberta
Cowboys Music Festival
Price: $29.99+ per person
When: July 7-17, 2022
Address: 314 12th Ave. S.E., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: The Cowboys Music Festival has yet to announce its full lineup but has said that Marshmello will perform at the music fest on Sunday, July 10, with other headliners including country icons Zac Brown Band and Brett Kissel.
The dates of the music festival also overlap with those of the Calgary Stampede, so you can fill up on some wild snacks at the same time!
Sled Island
Price: $10+ per person for single tickets, $60+ for day passes
When: June 22-26, 2022
Address: Multiple venues
Why You Need To Go: The five-day arts and music festival has a lineup that offers a wide range of performers at a host of different venues, most of them fairly intimate, and is a great way to get to discover new music and artists.
Edmonton Folkfest
Price: $90+ per adult
When: August 4-7, 2022
Address: 9505 96th Ave. N.W., Edmonton, AB
Why You Need To Go: Big names like Buffy Sainte-Marie, The War On Drugs, Orville Peck and The National are set to perform at this year's festival, which will be the first since 2019 after being cancelled for two years.
There will also be tons of artisans and concessions vendors of "high quality and an interesting variety," at the festival, although the full list has yet to be released.
British Columbia
FVDED In The Park
Price: $139.99+ per person
When: July 8-9, 2022
Address: Holland Park, 13428 Old Yale Rd., Surrey, BC
Why You Need To Go: Said to be "Western Canada's largest in city music festival," FVDED In The Park is returning with a stellar lineup of rap, hip hop, electronic and R&B artists, including Rick Ross, Nav, Illenium, Don Toliver, Yung Lean and more.
Vancouver Folk Music Festival
Price: $68.60+ per adult
When: July 15-17, 2022
Address: Jericho Beach Park, 3941 Point Grey Rd., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If the beautiful seaside location of the festival isn't draw enough, this year's lineup includes both Canadian and international artists, offering everything from indie rock band The New Pornographers to "towering" blues artist Taj Mahal.
Shambhala Music Festival
Price: $525+ per person
When: July 22-25, 2022
Address: Salmo River Ranch, 7790 BC-3, Salmo, BC
Why You Need To Go: Known as Canada's "premiere Electronic Music Festival," Shambhala is a must-see event for fans of underground, electronic music.
The festival hosts six stages, each with its own unique theme and vibe. This year, you can see big names like DJ Jazzy Jeff as well as homegrown talent like Canadian DJ Felix Cartal.
Manitoba
Countryfest
Price: $99+ per adult
When: July 1-3, 2022
Address: Selo Ukraina Heritage Site, MB
Why You Need To Go: Said to be Canada's longest-running country music festival, Countryfest is a lineup of new and well-known Canadian artists that takes place on the edge of the stunning Riding Mountain National Park.
This year, the festival will feature artists like Paul Brandt, Dean Brody, Dallas Smith, Terri Clark and more!
Prince Edward Island
Cavendish Beach Music Festival
Price: $95+ per person
When: July 7-9, 2022
Address: 8779 Cavendish Rd., Green Gables, PEI
Why You Need To Go: The Cavendish Beach Music Festival is Atlantic Canada's largest outdoor concert and brings together some of the greatest in country music to the scenic Prince Edward Island township.
Headliners for this year include country superstar Luke Combs, Darius Rucker and Dustin Lynch, joined by artists like MacKenzie Porter, the Hunter Brothers and The Washboard Union.