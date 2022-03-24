Editions

A Magical Music Festival Is Coming To BC This Summer & You Can Dance Under The Stars

They have some huge headliners! ⭐

Vancouver Staff Writer
Two girls laughing at the festival. Right: Concert lights in the dark at the festival.

Get your festival outfits ready because there is a super magical music festival coming to B.C. this summer and you can spend warm nights under the stars.

The outdoor music festival, called Constellation Festival, will be happening in Squamish, B.C. on July 26 - 28, and is the perfect summer weekend activity.

It looks like it will be a super fun weekend with some amazing headliners like Jesse Reyez, Bahamas and Serena Ryder.

Other smaller bands will also be performing too, like Peach Pit, The Boom Booms, A Tribe Called Red, Half Moon Run and so many more.

If you haven't listened to some of the singers who are performing — now is your chance to fall in love with their music before tickets go on sale for this super fun outdoor music fest.

The festival has run in previous years and people went all out in the festival attire.

It honestly just looks like such a fun time.

You'll want to start gathering all your friends and getting an Airbnb or campsite sorted for this big weekend event happening in the small town.

In previous years they even had fun painting stations set up, so keep an eye out for any stands this year at the festival.

You can get creative, listen to some great music, and spend time outside with friends. Honestly, it sounds epic.

The best part of this entire weekend though will be listening to these huge artists perform while stargazing.

Bands will be playing well into the night and the sky will provide some natural starlight during it!

Squamish Constellation Festival

Price: Early Bird Passes will be available soon.

When: July 22 - 24

Address: Hendrickson Field, 39025 Loggers Ln. Squamish, BC

Why You Need To Go: This will be such a magical music festival to go to with some friends, and make some memories.

