american idol

This Guy From BC Wowed The 'American Idol' Judges & He Had The Most Canadian Accent Ever

He did a backflip during his audition!

Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie all smiling at the camera. Right: Contestant Cameron Whitcomb, doing a backflip at his audition.

An 18-year-old has just wowed the American Idol judges during his audition and is representing his home country well, with a super thick Canadian accent.

The contestant, Cameron Whitcomb, is from Kamloops B.C. and actually did a full backflip during the audition — to make it that much more interesting.

His accent is actually so thick, that Katy Perry asked him if they were going to hear it while he sang.

Turns out that they couldn't hear it, and he was an amazing singer — so much so that he made it through the audition.

The current American Idol judges — Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie — all dropped their jaws when he suddenly completed a backflip, before performing his song.


Although his backflip was extremely impressive, ultimately, that wasn't what won the judges over. The true thing that really wowed them was Whitcomb's incredible voice.

Perry made a point of saying how different his talking voice was from his singing one. Seems like she's not a fan of the Canadian accent!

Because of his talent, two judges voted yes — Katy Perry and Luke Combs.

Perry teased Whitcomb and said: "If you can trust us Americans... It's a yea for me!"

To top it all off he skilfully did another backflip at the end.

Lionel Richie also thought Whitcomb had a great voice but knew there was still some organization of his singing to be done and therefore gave a no.

Whitcomb is now officially heading to the star-studded state of California, to be on the iconic show.

Could he be the next big Canadian star?

