A New Reality Dating Show Is Looking For Single BC Farmers & Here's How To Apply

Find a farming partner and love!

Vancouver Staff Writer
A tractor in a field. Right: A couple walking through a field holding each other.

Andrei Hrabun | Dreamstime, Hongqi Zhang &#x;aka Michael Zhang&#x; | Dreamstime

From finding love behind a wall, or in bathing suits, reality dating shows seem to keep pushing the limits.

Now there are auditions taking place for B.C. farmers who are looking to find love — and a business partner.

CTV is starting the new series, called Farming For Love, and it's going to bring city-dwelling singles to rural B.C.

You can watch them give up their lattes and Teslas, for some pitchforks and tractors — which is bound to be entertaining. These city-slickers will have to adjust to farm life all for the sake of love.

They are currently holding casting calls and are "looking for single farmers ready for their happily ever after," according to CTV.

If you are a rancher, grower, farmer, or producer based in B.C., you can apply.

The applications are open through the website until April 15 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

The application said that "you must be a single farmer and genuinely looking for love," so only genuine journeys here!

It might be time to delete Tinder and try this method instead.

The new series is inspired by the well-known hits, Farming For Love, and The Farmer Wants A Wife which together has resulted in 191 weddings. It seems like this could actually work for people.

Five lucky Canadian farmers could have their claim to fame through this show and help put a spotlight on the province.

This could be the new juicy reality show we're all waiting for — who knows, maybe there could be some Love Is Blind drama-type action in there?

Hopefully, if this is anything even remotely like Love Is Blind, there is no farmer version of Shake, out there.

