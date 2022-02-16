Sections

'The Courtship' Dating Show Drops Next Month & This Guy From Vancouver May Be The Next Duke

It's like a real-life Bridgerton!

Vancouver Editor
@derekjacobkesseler | Instagram

Bridgerton fans rejoice! Not only is Season 2 of the much-loved show coming out soon, but there's also a new reality dating show called The Courtship that is bringing all of the Regency-era vibes — and one of the cast members is from Vancouver, B.C.

The new show is bringing a group of eligible single men to court the "heroine," and win her heart.

The NBC website said that all of the suitors are going to be living "in a castle on the countryside and set on a beautiful backdrop of rolling hills."

Basically, it sounds like an actually fairytale — with carriage rides and all.

They even bring back the lost art of letter-writing to communicate on the show, which honestly is just way more romantic than a "U UP?" text.

The trailer for The Courtship looks like the set of Bridgerton come to life — costumes and all. Unfortunately, Regé-Jean Page is the one thing that's missing.

It premieres on March 6 on NBC, and there's bound to be some scandal involved.


The star — and heroine — of the show, is Nicole Remy. She is on a quest for love and one of her suitors is Derek Kesseler, who lives in Vancouver.

So, Who Is Derek Kesseler?

Despite the show not having aired yet, Kesseler actually has a big following on Instagram already — of 81.2K.

His bio said that he's interested in fashion, lifestyle, travel, and photography. Hopefully falling in love is somewhere in there too?

He seems like a proud Vancouverite, with photos of him downtown and also exploring B.C. as a whole.

Hopefully, he's going to make his city proud!

Top 10 Reading Today
