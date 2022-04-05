'American Idol' Contestant From BC Made It To The Next Round & Did His Signature Celebration
Lionel Richie told him, "I sure am the hell glad you showed up!"
American Idol judges were once again in awe over contestant Cameron Whitcomb, who impressed with his thick Canadian accent and magical singing voice.
Whitcomb wowed Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan and topped off his performance with his signature backflip, which he also did in his first audition.
The 18-year-old star from Kamloops is already representing his hometown well.
His audition was actually his first time singing in front of people outside his family, but he still managed to get the golden ticket to Hollywood and has been on a roll ever since.
In his most recent duet performance, he sang "Have You Ever Seen The Rain?" by Creedence Clearwater Revival alongside fellow contestant Tristen Gressett.
Although Whitcomb seemed nervous at first, he smashed the performance and impressed the celebrity judges.
Lionel Richie was especially impressed with the fact that the young singer had no experience before this competition.
"I sure am the hell glad you showed up," he told Whitcomb.
Richie also told the pair that they are "right smack dab in the middle of the competition" because they are both going forward to the next round.
Not only is he talented at singing, but he's also talented at doing some amazing backflips that wow the judges every time.
I could not be more excited to begin this adventure with y'all. Make sure to keep tuning in to @AmericanIdol on @ABCNetwork to catch me and the rest of the contestants on our journey to Hollywood Week! #AmericanIdolpic.twitter.com/MweGwfBncq— Cameron Whitcomb (@Cameron Whitcomb) 1647915369
If you want to continue watching Whitcomb's talented singing skills and dramatic celebration, you can catch new episodes on TV on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. or find short clips on ABC's website.