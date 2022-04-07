Katy Perry Threw A Brutal Curveball At This Canadian Contestant On 'American Idol'
It's a rollercoaster...
Cameron Whitcomb, the 18-year-old boy from Kamloops, B.C., has been buzzing his way through the American Idol competition.
Katy Perry decided to throw him for a loop in the most recent episode of the popular show though.
The Top 24 American Idol contestants were chosen and after being given some feedback, it seemed like Whitcomb didn't make the cut.
Thankfully, Perry was just messing with him, and he did in fact make it to the next round.
For his performance, he sang It Ain't Me Babe by Bob Dylan for the judges and of course, ended it off with his signature celebration — a shocking backflip.
After performing, Whitcomb sat down with the judges in a room.
"You know, you're kind of a head-scratcher for us," Perry told Whitcomb.
She mentioned that he had a fidgety performance and she didn't know if he was going to take the competition seriously enough.
"Unfortunately, you're not going to make our top 25," Perry said.
It was actually heartbreaking to see Whitcomb's super disappointed face. She didn't make him suffer for long though.
"There is no Top 25! There's a Top 24 and you are making it," she quickly added.
All of the judges with huge grins on their faces from the sneaky trick played by Perry.
It seems like this might be a pattern for Perry — since she previously teased Whitcomb about his thick Canadian accent.
After the rollercoaster of emotions, he can now continue to back-flip his way through the competition — because he is officially moving on to the next round!