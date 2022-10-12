'American Idol' Star Willie Spence Has Died At 23 & His Final Video Is So Moving
Fellow Idol star Katharine McPhee called it "tragic."
Willie Spence, the singer who won people’s hearts and made it all the way to the finale of American Idol last year, has reportedly died at the age of 23.
Spence was fatally injured in a car accident in Tennessee on Tuesday, Douglas News Now reports. He was rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries.
Former Idol contestant Katharine McPhee Foster, who sang a duet with Spence last year, confirmed the news on her own Instagram account late Tuesday.
"I received very tragic news tonight," she wrote in her Instagram story, adding that Spence "passed away in a car accident."
It's unclear exactly where the crash happened.
"We are devastated about the passing of our beloved American Idol family member, Willie Spence," the show tweeted on Wednesday. "He was a true talent who lit up every room he entered and will be deeply missed. We send our condolences to his loved ones."
The Georgia-born former caretaker was one of the most beloved contestants on Season 19 of American Idol, and finished as the runner-up to winner Chayce Beckham.
He won his spot on the show by singing Rihanna's Diamonds for the judges at his audition. They responded to it with a standing ovation.
According to Parade, Spence apparently lost 200 pounds before the audition following a health scare.
Spence was known for his crooner style and his hit song Never Be Alone.
Fans and his American Idol co-stars mourned Spence on social media after the news broke.
"Sweet Willie… you deserved the stars and the moon," McPhee wrote in a separate tribute on his Instagram. "I’m so sorry for the world to be robbed of more precious time with you."
McPhee and many others said they were moved by Spence's powerful final video, which went up as an Instagram story on Tuesday night.
"You are my hiding place," he sings in the video. "You always fill my heart with song."
The song is called You Are My Hiding Place by the Christian singer Selah.
"He posted this right before the accident," McPhee wrote while re-sharing the video.
Spence can be seen singing in a car in the video.
Details of the car crash were not immediately available.