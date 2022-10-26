Katy Perry's Eye 'Malfunctioned' During A Performance & Fans On TikTok Have Questions
It looked like a "glitch."
It can sometimes be hard to see celebrities as real people, and a video of Katy Perry's eye "malfunctioning" on stage certainly has people asking questions.
A TikTok video of Perry on stage mid-performance in Las Vegas is going viral because of what's happening with her eyes.
The video, which now has over 19 million views, shows Perry looking out to the crowd while one of her eyes flutters uncontrollably and the other struggles to stay open.
The singer can be seen trying to fix what people are calling a "glitch" with her eyes by pressing on the temples of her head, almost like pressing a button.
After several failed attempts to get her eyes back on track, Perry finally pressed the right spot on her face and her eye popped open.
The video got her fans talking and coming up with some silly conspiracy theories about what may have gone down with Perry's eyes during her performance.
One person in the comment section under the video wrote, "the robot had a glitch," while another wrote, "her robot seems to glitch a lot."
"She lost the wifi connection," wrote another user.
"Software auto updates…loading," joked another user.
"That baby doll you had as a kid with the eye that kept closing," wrote another user.
This isn't the first time Perry has had trouble with her eyes because she's addressed the topic in the past.
Perry discussed what she calls her "wonk eye" during her time as a judge on American Idol and said, "A bunch of my fans created a fandom over my wonk eye. I even have a fandom that calls itself, 'Katy's wonk eye,'" reported Yahoo.
"It's my right eye. So just celebrate all that stuff. Don't worry about it," she said to a contestant who said they were struggling with the same problem.
Although Perry calls it a "wonk eye," there's an actual term for a droopy eyelid. It's called ptosis, and it's typically caused by aging or an injury, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
It's unclear if that's exactly what Perry has, but whatever it is, she seems to be handling it OK!