A Canadian Singer Got Into An Epic Dance-Off With Lionel Richie On 'American Idol' (VIDEO)
Lionel Richie almost attempted a backflip.
The Canadian singer and American Idol contestant, Cameron Whitcomb, has been making waves in the competition and impressing the celebrity judges.
Whitcomb's most recent performance had Lionel Richie busting a move, and by the end of the song they ended up having a little dance-off.
Whitcomb sang Bad Moon Rising by Creedence Clearwater Revival for the American Idol competition at Disney Aulani in Hawaii. He, of course, ended his performance with his signature celebration — an impressive backflip.
The small-town 18-year-old from Kamloops, B.C. is basically living the dream, dancing on national television against a musical icon.
His parents were even there for the special night — and they got a shoutout.
When it was Richie's turn to give his feedback, he immediately got up and started dancing, and Whitcomb matched his energy.
Whitcomb teasingly said to Richie: "I wanna see the backflip."
Katy Perry yelled: "You're gonna slip a disc!"
Thankfully though Richie did not try to imitate Whitcomb, so she had nothing to worry about.
It's no doubt that the celebrity judges all think Whitcomb should calm down with how much he moves around.
"Calm down and spread that over an hour and a half," Richie told Whitcomb after their mini-dance competition.
Although Whitcomb has made it this far in the American Idol competition with his high-energy performances — only time will tell if he will continue to make it to the next round of the Top 20 contestants.
If you want to continue watching Whitcomb's talented singing skills and dramatic celebration, you can catch new episodes on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. or find short clips on ABC's website.