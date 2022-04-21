NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

family feud

'Family Feud Canada' Is Looking For 'Energetic' Vancouver Families & You Could Win $30K

Plus, you get to be on TV!

Vancouver Staff Writer
Comedian Gerry Dee hosting a round of Family Feud.

FamilyFeudCa | Twitter

Start calling up all your competitive relatives because your family could be the next stars of the iconic game show Family Feud Canada.

Right now the show is on the hunt for Vancouver families to try and win up to $30,000 on the game show, according to a casting call on Facebook.

The casting call was posted on April 20, and said that the show is "looking for some dynamic and energetic families to come," and represent Vancouver on the show.

You must be over 18-years-old and this year there will be no in-person auditions held. To apply, you fill out the audition form through the Family Feud website for a virtual audition.

The virtual audition will either be through zoom or the phone and a mock version of the actual game will get to be played.

Your entire family could be on TV and also have the chance to win some serious cash. If you won, this whole experience would give your family bragging rights forever.

Plus, you'll also get to meet celebrity and comedian, Gerry Dee!

Also, it would just be so much fun to experience.

The casting call said that the application is free to complete, and if your family ends up getting the gig the show will cover travel and accommodations to Toronto — where the show is filmed.

Even if you lose — you can get a free trip!

To apply for the show, you have to be a family of five who lives in Canada, and be a Canadian Citizen, permanent resident, or have permission to work within Canada.

