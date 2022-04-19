Olivia Rodrigo Was Spotted At A Vancouver Restaurant & It Appears She Was BFFs With A Local
They took so many cute photos together!
Olivia Rodrigo made a stop at a Vancouver restaurant after her recent show, and a local got to meet the ultra-famous singer.
After attending Rodrigo's Sour Tour concert at Rogers Arena on April 17, the fan was shocked to realize that Rodrigo was at the same restaurant as her.
On top of getting to meet the celebrity — they look like they're BFFs in photos that the fan posted to TikTok and Instagram.
In her Instagram post, the fan said she had "the best day," after meeting Rodrigo.
People in the TikTok comments said that the restaurant was definitely the Browns Social House in Point Grey.
One person commented that the restaurant location "is totally Browns at 10th and Alma."
The fan was able to snag some super cute pics with Rodrigo right outside of the restaurant and the two were seriously smiling ear to ear the entire time.
According to the fan, Rodrigo was also with singer Conan Gray at the Vancouver restaurant — who also performed at the concert.
Gray joined Rodgrido's show and the two had an intimate acoustic performance together that night.
In an Instagram post, Rodrigo said that the night in Vancouver was "special."
Both Rodrigo and the fan looked happy to be snapping some parking lot pics together.
Truly — how often can you say a celebrity looks just as happy as the fan to be meeting each other?
Comments on the Tiktok post were lighting up with people saying that the pair looked so cute.
One comment said: "She literally looks like your bestie."
"Why did I think you were the celebrity and she was the fan," another person commented.
The fan definitely had a shocking and exciting night bumping into the celebrity post-concert and the two got some great photos to prove for it.