Shawn Mendes Stopped & Took Photos With A Fan In Vancouver Because They Were Matching (VIDEO)
The fan wore the matching sweater on purpose!
Shawn Mendes recently spent the Canada Day long weekend exploring the streets of Vancouver, while he was in town for his show.
On Saturday, he ran into a fan wearing almost the same outfit as him and posted about the cute encounter on TikTok.
The fan, Easton Ongaro, told Narcity that he actually knew Mendes would be in town for the weekend so he planned to dress like him, just in case he saw him. He also knew Mendes owned the same Old Navy sweater as him, so took the chance that he might wear it again.
"I figured if I happened to run into him he would notice I’m a fan and hopefully stop for a photo," he said.
It turns out that Mendes did wear that exact sweater and noticed Ongaro wearing it too. The two saw each other on the corner of Burrard St. in Vancouver, and stopped for a couple of twinning photos and a little chat.
Ongaro was super happy about getting to meet the singer.
"Him and his friends were so nice and genuine and seeing them post it on all their socials made it even better," said Ongaro.
The celebrity even asked him a few style questions, like what type of cologne he had on and what type of pants he was wearing.
"I couldn’t have asked for a better encounter with someone I consider an idol," Ongaro added.
Later that evening, Ongaro watched Mendes put on a show at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.