Shawn Mendes Has Postponed His World Tour But Don't Worry Toronto, 'It'll Be Okay'
"I need to take some time to heal."
Shawn Mendes recently announced he's taking some time off from his world tour, but as of right now, it doesn't seem like it'll affect his Toronto concerts.
On Saturday, July 9, the Canadian singer took to his Instagram to announce his decision.
"This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I'm going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice," he wrote.
"I've been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it's always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family," The Pickering-born star continued.
"After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I've hit a breaking point."
Mendes shared that he'll be taking some time off to "heal" and take care of himself and his mental health.
"As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know love you guys," he said in conclusion.
On his website, his tour dates from July 12 to July 29 have been marked as postponed, but his tour dates after that appear to be going ahead as scheduled.
So, it seems that those planning to see him in Toronto on July 31 or August 2 are in luck, as are those with tickets to see him in Montreal later in August.
But, if he does need to postpone, he'll be the latest Canadian musician to leave the city hanging.
In early June, Justin Bieber was forced to cancel his show in the 6ix following his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis.
And on July 8, The Weeknd had to cancel his Toronto show due to the Rogers outage that affected Canadians across the country.
Feel better, Shawn!