The Cause For The Rogers Outage Has Been Revealed & The CEO Says 'We Let You Down'
"You have my personal commitment that we can, and will, do better."
In the aftermath of the huge Rogers outage that affected the internet and phone services of people across Canada, the company has shared an apology and an explanation.
On Saturday, July 9, "A Message from Rogers President and CEO" Tony Staffieri was posted on their site.
"We now believe we’ve narrowed the cause to a network system failure following a maintenance update in our core network, which caused some of our routers to malfunction early Friday morning," Staffieri wrote.
To fix the problem, they disconnected certain equipment "which allowed our network and services to come back online over time as we managed traffic volumes returning to normal levels."
"We know how much our customers rely on our networks, and I sincerely apologize," Staffieri continued, adding that they were "particularly troubled" that some people couldn't contact emergency services, which he says they are addressing.
As well, customers will be given credit for the disruption that will be applied automatically to their accounts.
Staffieri also said that, as CEO, he takes full responsibility for ensuring the company earns back the trust of its customers.
He also laid out a three-step action plan which consists of fully restoring all services, completing "root cause analysis and testing," and making "any necessary changes."
"We will take every step necessary and continue to make significant investments in our networks to strengthen our technology systems, increase network stability for our customers, and enhance our testing," he shared.
"We let you down yesterday," he wrote. "You have my personal commitment that we can, and will, do better."
During the outage on Friday, some people attending concerts were advised to physically print out their tickets to avoid any mishaps due to not being able to connect to the internet and get their tickets scanned.
As well, Passport Canada tweeted that the outage affected some call centres and offices, including passport offices.
