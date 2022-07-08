Rogers Outage Forcing Toronto Concertgoers To Print Tickets & Suddenly It's 1999 Again
You got 99 problems and this just can't be one.
If you have access to the Internet right now and are going to a concert or event on Friday, you might want to listen up and keep reading.
Many people in Ontario are currently without cellphone reception or WiFi, which might feel a little like the Stone Age. However, this inconvenience is mainly because Rogers Communications has had an outage that's affected many people in Canada.
With that in mind, venues across Toronto are urging people to print their tickets if they are going to an event on Friday as outages continue.
Does anyone have a printer?
On Friday, Scotiabank Arena tweeted, "due to the ongoing Rogers network issues, we recommend those with mobile tickets please add your Roger Waters *This Is Not A Drill* tickets to your Apple Wallet on iPhone or Google Pay on Android."
Massey Hall, on the other hand, is not only telling people to print their tickets for Hannah Gadsby's performance but also to bring their credit cards. "We are a cashless venue, and due to the Nationwide Rogers outage we are currently ONLY ABLE TO ACCEPT CREDIT CARD for point of sale purchases tonight. Debit is not functional," the venue tweeted.
The Budweiser Stage, which has Keith Urban performing tonight, is also cashless and asks that concertgoers bring a credit card and add their tickets to their phones in advance when they have access to WiFi.
Those going to see Bebel Gilberto at The Danforth Music Hall, yes, you are not out of the woods either. Unfortunately, due to the Rogers outage, you'll also need to have your tickets ready before arriving at the venue.
In other words, Toronto, it's Friday night, so you most probably have somewhere to be, just be prepared and print those tickets!