Scammers Are Targeting Customers Of The Rogers Outage & Here's What You Need To Know
Don't get tricked by fraudsters! 👀
After the Rogers outage on July 8 that left many Canadians without phone or internet services, it seems that some are trying to take advantage of the situation.
On Saturday, July 9, the company issued a warning on social media advising customers to be wary of scams offering compensation for the disruption.
"We are aware of scam text messages being sent claiming to offer credits in the wake of yesterday’s service interruptions," they posted.
"We will apply the credit proactively to your account & no action is required. If you receive a suspicious SMS, please forward it to 7726 (SPAM)."
Over on Twitter, many users shared screenshots of texts they received claiming to offer compensation.
"Just got this," tweeted @brenda_slomka. "I did NOT click so can’t tell you more, but please consider all the possible scams that could come out of the Rogers Outage. Please tell others to be careful."
\u201c\ud83d\udea8 POSSIBLE SCAM\n\nJust got this. I did NOT click so can\u2019t tell you more but please consider all the possible scams that could come out of the Rogers Outage. Please tell others to be careful. #rogersoutage\u201d— Brenda Slomka (@Brenda Slomka) 1657392784
And @pauldavisSNS shared a different version of what appears to be a similar scam.
"Dear customer, we understand that going a full day without connectivity has real consequences for our customers, which is why we are working to provide proper compensation to all entities impacted," read the screenshot with a link to where you can receive your "credit."
\u201c#scam #rogersoutage #rogers \nDon't click on it!\u201d— P\u1d00\u1d1c\u029f D\u1d00\u1d20\u026as \ud83c\udf97 #socialmedia #\u1d0f\u0274\u029f\u026a\u0274\u1d07s\u1d00\u0493\u1d07\u1d1b\u028f (@P\u1d00\u1d1c\u029f D\u1d00\u1d20\u026as \ud83c\udf97 #socialmedia #\u1d0f\u0274\u029f\u026a\u0274\u1d07s\u1d00\u0493\u1d07\u1d1b\u028f) 1657385800
"BEWARE OF SCAMS," wrote @iamdeep_tweets with a picture of a screenshot offering $90.
\u201cBEWARE OF SCAMS \u26a0\ufe0f\u26a0\ufe0f\n#rogers #fido #rogersoutage\u201d— Mandeep Singh (@Mandeep Singh) 1657387438
While Rogers is offering compensation for the disruption, no action needs to be taken on behalf of customers.
"Once again, we sincerely apologize for the disruption this has caused our customers and we will be proactively crediting all customers," the company posted on July 9.
"You do not need to contact us for the credit as it will be automatically applied to your account."
