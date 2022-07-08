Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

rogers outage

A Huge Rogers Outage Is Happening In Canada With Mobile & Internet Services Impacted

Some people thought they forgot to pay their bills!

​Rogers service truck on a street in Toronto.

Mike Clegg | Dreamstime

There is a huge Rogers outage happening across Canada that's affecting mobile and internet services on Friday, July 8, 2022.

If your internet isn't working or you haven't been able to make a phone call and you have Rogers, you're not alone. People all over the country have reported that services are down.

According to an outage map by Criterion that shows areas in Canada where Rogers users have recently reported issues and outages, service is down across huge swaths of southern Ontario and Quebec.

Some parts of Atlantic Canada, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and B.C. are also affected.

As people figured out what was happening, #internetdown started trending on Twitter with Canadians saying they thought they forget to pay their bills and that this is a reason why you shouldn't bundle phones and internet.

At 8:54 a.m. ET on July 8, Rogers issued a statement on Twitter about the service disruptions customers are having.

"We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected. We are aware of issues currently affecting our networks and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible," the company tweeted.

Rogers said it will update customers once there is more information to share.

In 2021, another massive Rogers outage happened with wireless calls, SMS and data services going down across the country for almost an entire day.

The issue was caused by a software update that had recently been made and the telecommunications company said it would "learn from what happened" so it wouldn't happen again.

After the outage, a Rogers credit equivalent to their wireless service fee from that day was offered to customers who were affected by the disruption to service.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

