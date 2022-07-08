Some Passport Canada Services Are Also Being Affected By The Rogers Outage
Call centres and passport offices are experiencing "technical difficulties." 👀
As people across the country deal with a Rogers outage, the disruptions are also affecting some Passport Canada services.
With the mobile and internet outages on Friday, July 8, some customers aren't able to get online or make phone calls.
"Please note that the current Rogers outage is affecting some call centres and offices," Passport Canada tweeted.
In a notice posted on the government's passport site, the feds said the call centre "is temporarily unavailable" and there are "technical difficulties."
"We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience," the government continued.
Passport Canada noted that it will provide an update on Twitter and Facebook once the issue is resolved and the service is restored.
Services are apparently down at locations in every province, including many parts of southern Ontario and Quebec, according to an outage map by Criterion that shows where people have reported issues.
"We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected. We are aware of issues currently affecting our networks and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible," Rogers tweeted the morning of the outage.
"We sincerely apologize to our customers," the telecommunications company said in another tweet.
During another Canadawide Rogers outage in 2021, services went down all over the country due to a software update.
After service was restored, Rogers gave credits to customers who were affected.
No information has been provided yet on what the reason is for today's service disruption or if people will get money back this time too.