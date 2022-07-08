Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

rogers outage

The Last Canada-Wide Rogers Outage Resulted In Credits For Customers & This Is How It Worked

Customers got money back!

Trending Senior Staff Writer
​Rogers store in Toronto.

Rogers store in Toronto.

Mike Clegg | Dreamstime

People across the country are dealing with a Rogers outage and when the last major service disruption happened in 2021, customers actually got credits.

The outage on Friday, July 8 is affecting phone and internet services all over Canada and services are apparently down in every province, including large parts of southern Ontario and Quebec, according to an outage map by Criterion.

"We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected. We are aware of issues currently affecting our networks and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible," Rogers tweeted the morning of the outage.

Then, the telecommunications company also said that the outage is across its wireline and wireless networks.

"We sincerely apologize to our customers," Rogers said.

During another big Rogers outage that happened back in April 2021, wireless calls, SMS and data services were down across Canada for almost an entire day because of an issue with a software update.

After it was resolved and service was restored, Rogers issued credits to customers who were impacted by the outage.

A credit equivalent to the wireless service fee from that day was automatically applied to the customer's bill the next month.

People who had prepaid monthly or annually for service got an automatic credit based on their one-day service fee.

The amount of the credit depended on how much customers paid for their Rogers plans and no action was required by customers to get the money back.

There has been no information provided yet about if there will be credits given to customers for the outage on July 8, 2022.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

