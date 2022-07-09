Service Is Back After The Rogers Outage & Here's What You Need To Know About Getting A Credit
"The vast majority" of customers have service again and credits will be given out for the disruption.
If you've been affected by the Rogers outage, service is coming back and customers will receive credits for the disruption so here's what you need to know about getting money back.
People all over Canada were unable to get on the internet, make phone calls and send text messages on Friday, July 8 as Rogers wireless and wireline services were down.
Early in the morning on Saturday, July 9, the telecommunications company shared an update about the status of the outage and said that services have been restored "for the vast majority" of customers.
"Our technical teams are working hard to ensure that the remaining customers are back online as quickly as possible," Rogers continued.
Also, there still might be some delays in customers getting full service once again as "services come back online and traffic volumes return to normal."
Rogers said that it will proactively credit all customers. If you dealt with service disruptions because of the outage, you don't need to contact Rogers to get your money back.
The credit will get "automatically applied" to customers' accounts.
Tony Staffieri, president and CEO of Rogers, put out a statement on July 8 and apologized for the interruption to service along with the impact it had on customers all over the country.
"We are working to fully understand the root cause of this outage and we will make all the changes necessary to ensure that in the future we meet and exceed your expectations for our networks," Staffieri said.
The Rogers CEO also noted that the company "will make this right" and "proactively apply a credit to all our customers impacted by the outage."
During the outage, police forces warned that people might have trouble calling 911 and concertgoers were told to print out their tickets.
Also, some of Canada's passport call centres and offices experienced "technical difficulties."