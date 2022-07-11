The Rogers Outage Is Not Over For Everyone & Some Customers Have Been Without Internet For Days
Not everybody has got their cell and internet services back!
The Rogers outage that impacted the mobile and internet service of customers all over Canada on Friday continues to cause issues for some people.
On Monday, July 11, an outage map by Criterion showed that Canadians are still reporting problems related to their Rogers internet, phone and TV services — three days after the telecommunications company originally confirmed there were complications.
The outage map shows the number of customers reporting disruptions has steadily declined since Saturday morning, but there was an uptick in problems on Monday morning at around 5 a.m., getting worse by 7 a.m.
The majority of the reported outages are related to internet services, although others are complaining of issues with their phone, TV, email and more. Per Criterion, 10% of people are experiencing a "total blackout."
A CBC News report says that a number of customers had complained about being unable to use their phones, internet and other Rogers services over 48 hours after Friday's nationwide outage.
Some say they were on hold for up to five hours hoping to speak to a Rogers representative, in an attempt to regain access to their landline, internet and TV services.
Others say that although their cell and internet services are back up and running, they are working at a much slower pace than before.
In a statement shared on Sunday, Rogers acknowledged that some customers "continue to experience intermittent challenges with their services."
However, the company says that its networks and systems are "close to fully operational" and said the "vast majority" of people have had their services restored.
Friday's nationwide Rogers outage caused major disruptions, including to 911 lines and passport services in Canada.
Concertgoers were urged to print their tickets out physically before events, while Ontario Police warned that some people may have issues contacting emergency services.
The company has since confirmed that affected customers will be eligible for credits, which will get automatically applied to their accounts.
On Saturday, Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri explained the reason for the disruption, describing it as a "network system failure following a maintenance update in our core network.
He says this "caused some of our routers to malfunction early Friday morning."
Apologizing, Staffieri said, "We let you down yesterday. You have my personal commitment that we can, and will, do better."
