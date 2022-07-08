Ontario Police Are Warning People Of Canada-Wide Rogers Outage & Here's What You Can Do
Rogers says they are "aware" of the issue.
If you woke up without the internet and a spotty connection, you're not alone. A Canada-wide Rogers outage is underway, and Ontario police across the province are warning residents of its possible impact.
On Friday, July 8, just after 6:30 a.m., Toronto Police Operations tweeted out a warning advising that some people may have issues calling 911 thanks to the outage.
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 8, 2022
"The Rogers Network is experiencing some technical difficulties," reads the tweet. "There are some connection problems calling 9-1-1."
However, the police reassured the people of Toronto that they are currently working to fix the issue.
Peel Regional Police released a statement on the issue shortly after at 8:12 a.m., warning of the outage and connectivity issues with their emergency line too.
We recognize that @Rogers Network customers are experiencing a Canada-wide outage.
There may be issues connecting with 9-1-1.
If your call fails, try again, or call from landline or cell phone by another provider.
Please remember 9-1-1 is for emergencies only. pic.twitter.com/BQgtottMwA
— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) July 8, 2022
"If your call fails, try again, or call from landline or cell phone by another provider," reads the tweet.
York Regional Police also released a tweet this morning stating that they are "aware of network/communication outages impacting the population."
Communication Outages
YRP is aware of network/communication outages impacting the population.
Our 911 Communication Centre is still operating and Officers are responding to calls for service.
— York Regional Police (@YRP) July 8, 2022
A Criterion outage map shows large areas in southern Ontario and Quebec are dealing with connectivity issues and outages.
Rogers tweeted out a response acknowledging the outages a few minutes before 9 a.m.
We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected. We are aware of issues currently affecting our networks and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible. We will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share.
— RogersHelps (@RogersHelps) July 8, 2022
"We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected. We are aware of issues currently affecting our networks, and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible. We will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share," the tweet reads.
What can you do if you're facing issues?
Living without Wi-Fi and cell service is not easy in 2022.
According to a pinned tweet from RogersHelps, to check if you're in an impacted area, you can visit their community forum.
Experiencing service interruptions? For the latest details and to see if you may be impacted, click here: https://t.co/6wEzj0op8K
— RogersHelps (@RogersHelps) April 1, 2020
If you happen to be in an impacted area and an "interruption is posted," that means Rogers is already on the issue. So, you'll just have to sit tight until it turns back on.
According to Rogers, "Typically, services are back up within a few hours, if not sooner."
