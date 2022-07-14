Rogers Says The Outage 'Was Unacceptable' & It 'Failed' To Be 'Canada's Most Reliable Network'
"This outage caused real pain and significant frustration for everyone."
After the Canada-wide Rogers outage, the company said it has "failed" to be "Canada's most reliable network" and the situation "was unacceptable."
Tony Staffieri, president and CEO of Rogers, released an update on July 13, 2022, about the service disruptions that people across the country had to deal with.
"Our network outage last Friday was unacceptable. Simply put, we failed on our promise to be Canada's most reliable network," Staffieri said.
Rogers customers experienced disruptions on July 8, 2022, when the telecom company's wireless and wireline services were down which meant people were unable to access the internet, TV, phone calls and text messages.
Service was restored "for the vast majority" of customers by the next morning on July 9, 2022.
"This outage caused real pain and significant frustration for everyone," the CEO said. "Canadians were not able to reach their families. Businesses were unable to complete transactions. And critically, emergency and essential calls could not be completed."
"Now we have to make things right," Staffieri continued.
As of July 13, 2022, the Rogers network is "fully operational" once again and customer service representatives have been "working around the clock."
"We have also increased the credit on all our customers' bills, as some of you experienced longer delays in resuming services," Staffieri said.
Recently, Rogers revealed that it will be crediting people for five days of service.
According to The Canadian Press, the company had previously said it would reimburse people for two days of service.
"Rogers will make every change and investment needed to help ensure that it will not happen again," Staffieri said.
The company will also be working with governments and industry partners to "implement what is needed to ensure that 911 and essential services can continue, no matter what outage may occur."
The federal government is demanding that Canadian telecom companies "take immediate action" to make networks more resilient, including setting up emergency roaming and mutual assistance during outages.
"I understand that it is only through our actions, and with time, that we can restore your confidence in us. We can and will do better," Staffieri continued.
It's believed that the cause of the Rogers outage was a network system failure after a maintenance update to the core network, which then caused some routers to malfunction.
There has been a class action lawsuit filed against Rogers in Quebec because of the impacts of the outage. While it has not been authorized by a judge, the lawsuit wants the company to pay out $400 per customer.