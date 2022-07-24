Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

A Rogers Service Went Down Again On Sunday & Some Customers Couldn't Make Phone Calls

"How are the duct cleaning scammers supposed to reach me?"

A Rogers sign on top of a building.

Paul Mckinnon | Dreamstime

With the recent Rogers outage still fresh on the minds of many Canadians, some woke up Sunday, July 24, unable to make phone calls.

The company confirmed the service disruption on their Twitter account.

"Some customers may have experienced intermittent issues making VoLTE calls earlier this morning," they tweeted. "3G/4G calling, 911 services and data service, were not impacted. Full service has since been restored."

While it doesn't seem like this incident had even close to the same scope of damage as the Canada-wide disruption in early July, it did spark some angry and sassy comments online and caused #RogersOutage to trend.

"Rogers is having a VERY BAD few months," tweeted one person with a gif of Alexis from Schitt's Creek, making a face and saying "yikes."

"It would seem that on this blessed day of the Lord, Rogers is partially down again," tweeted another. "No calls, no TV. Cool cool."

"With Rogers down again how are the duct cleaning scammers supposed to reach me," another joked.

"There's another f*cking outage?" one person succinctly said about the situation.

While the cause for this disruption has not been revealed, this month's previous outage was due to "a network system failure following a maintenance update in our core network," according to Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri.

"We let you down yesterday," he wrote of the events on July 8. "You have my personal commitment that we can, and will, do better."

The company will automatically credit customers affected by that outage for five days of service.

