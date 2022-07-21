Some Non-Rogers Customers Can Get Up To 5 Days Of Credit For The Rogers Outage
If you're a non-Rogers customer but your provider is owned or operated by Rogers, you may still be compensated following the outage that occurred earlier this month.
That's because some network operators, like Fido, Chatr and more, are offering their customers credits to say sorry for any disruptions they may have faced due to the national Rogers outage on July 8.
In a notice on its website, Tbaytel Mobility apologized for the interruption that customers on its network faced as a result of the Rogers outage. It promised a proactive credit equivalent to three days of service, which will be automatically credited in August.
The message reads, "Tbaytel's decision to issue a 3-day credit was supported by the rationale that Tbaytel's fibre and wireline networks remained fully operational to provide Internet, WiFi and landline services to our residential and business customers during the duration of the outage, which allowed for alternative continued connectivity and lessened the impact of the outage in our region relative to other parts of the country."
In an email to Narcity, TekSavvy confirmed it was also giving a five-day credit to all of their internet customers "whose service relies on Rogers’ cable network."
"We are giving that credit pro-actively, and it will appear on customers’ next bill," a spokesperson said.
Similarly, Zoomer Wireless confirmed online that it would be automatically crediting customers with five days worth of service.
Oxio customers who were impacted by the disruption will also get compensated, as the company told Narcity it would be offering all of its customers using the Rogers network (around 10,000 people in Ontario) five days of prorated credit.
Via Twitter, Fido and Chatr Mobile shared an identical statement acknowledging that they need to "earn back [the] trust" of their customers.
It read, "We will be automatically crediting our customers with the equivalent of five days service."
It's the same message that was shared by Rogers on July 12, after the outage left millions of Canadians without mobile and internet services for a full day or longer.
The disruption left some people unable to make 911 calls, caused issues with Passport Canada services and even cancelled major events in Toronto.
Originally, the telecommunications company had offered customers the equivalent of two days worth of service, but this was upped to five days of credit following complaints about the significance of the outage.
Despite the compensation boost, a class action lawsuit has been filed against the company on behalf of Rogers customers. It asks for up to $400 for each individual impacted, in recognition of it calls Rogers' "negligence and insouciance."
