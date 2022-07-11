The Rogers Outage Even Impacted Non-Rogers Customers In Canada & Here's What Happened
TELUS and Bell were among the companies who issued statements on Friday.
If you struggled to make calls or had slow data speeds on Friday, but you're not a Rogers customer, you may not be the only one!
That's because the Rogers outage that disrupted mobile and internet services across Canada also ended up impacting customers who use Bell, TELUS, Lucky Mobile and more.
Canadians with other telecommunications companies may have experienced some disruption to their usual services on Friday due to a number of issues related to the Rogers outage.
For example, in a statement on Friday, TELUS told its wireless customers that they may be facing slower than normal data speeds due to the Rogers disruption.
It said TELUS was experiencing "increased usage by customers without access to home Internet service," which in turn was impacting the speed of TELUS customers' data.
\u201cSome TELUS wireless customers may experience slower than normal data speeds due to increased usage by customers without access to home Internet service. We continue to closely monitor our network capacity to ensure our customers can stay connected and updated.\u201d— TELUS Support (@TELUS Support) 1657297327
The company promised to monitor its network capacity to ensure customers were able to stay connected and updated.
TELUS also warned its customers that while the Rogers network outage would not impact TELUS internet, phone or wireless specifically, customers may experience issues or disruption while trying to call or text Rogers customers.
In a similar message, Bell told its customers that its network was fully operational. However, they warned that individuals could experience issues when trying to contact customers using other providers, due to the "interruptions in Rogers network services."
Lucky Mobile also acknowledged that some of their customers were dealing with problems when contacting Rogers subscribers, despite the Lucky Mobile network being operational at the time.
\u201cSome Bell customers may be experiencing issues when trying to call or text Rogers subscribers due to current interruptions in Rogers network services. The Bell network is operational and calls and texts between Bell customers or to other providers are not impacted.\u201d— Bell Support (@Bell Support) 1657287639
On Saturday, Rogers shared a statement explaining the reason for the nationwide outage. The company's CEO Tony Staffieri said it was caused by "a network system failure following a maintenance update in our core network, which caused some of our routers to malfunction early Friday morning."
While Rogers says its networks and systems are "close to fully operational," some customers were still reporting issues with their phone and internet services as of Monday — three days later.
