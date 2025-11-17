Parks Canada is hiring for IT jobs in Alberta that pay up to $28 an hour or $85,000 a year
IT professionals and students can apply!
There are Park Canada jobs in IT available in Alberta.
You can make up to $28 an hour or $85,000 with these positions.
Parks Canada, which manages national parks, historic sites and conservation areas, is hiring IT professionals and students.
The jobs are with Parks Canada's Banff Field Unit, which means work will be based in Banff.
If you want to apply, here's what you need to know about the education and experience requirements.
Student IT Client Support Assistant
Salary: $23.07 to $28.30 per hour
Company: Parks Canada
Location: Banff, AB
Who Should Apply: You must be enrolled at a secondary or post-secondary school or participating in adult education and retraining programs at the secondary level.
Also, you need experience in:
- providing front-line customer service
- basic networking, cloud services, software and hardware troubleshooting, Windows 10/11 environment or IT security
You must be able to provide customer service to clients and coworkers, communicate in writing, and understand, troubleshoot and configure various IT systems.
A valid Alberta Class 5 driver's license or equivalent is required.
You need to be willing to wear Parks Canada clothing and personal safety equipment.
Also, you must be able to work shifts, weekends, holidays, and overtime.
The closing date is November 23, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Information Technology Services Technician
Salary: $68,232 to $85,811
Company: Parks Canada
Location: Banff, AB
Who Should Apply: You must have successfully completed two years of a post-secondary program in computer science, information technology, information management or a relevant field.
If you don't have a post-secondary education, you must have a CompTIA A+, CompTIA Network+, or Cisco CCNA certification.
Also, you need experience in:
- installing, configuring and troubleshooting Microsoft 365 products and the Windows 11 operating system
- troubleshooting and supporting Android and iPhone devices
- installing, configuring and troubleshooting personal computer hardware
- installing, configuring and troubleshooting networking devices and supporting equipment
- installing, configuring and troubleshooting security cameras or IoT devices
- an IT Helpdesk or similar customer service role
The knowledge of networking, cloud, software, hardware, operating systems, databases, scripting and IT security concepts is required.
Also, you must have a valid Class 5 driver's license.
You need to be willing to travel and work in a variety of weather and geographical conditions.
Also, you must be able to work overtime, shifts, on-call, weekends, and statutory holidays as needed.
The ability to safely perform strenuous physical activity, like lifting heavy items weighing up to 50 pounds, is required.
The closing date is November 25, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
