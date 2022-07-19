Canada's Biggest Internet Providers Were Recently Ranked & Here's Who Has The Fastest Service
The report also named the province getting the fastest speed — and it’s not Ontario!
Ookla, a market leader in network monitoring, has just released its Market Analysis report on Canada's fastest internet providers — and the results may very well surprise you.
According to their research, Shaw was named Canada’s fastest broadband provider, with a median download speed of 209.44 Mbps during the second quarter of 2022. Rogers came in second (197.94 Mbps) and Bell (137.98 Mbps) in third.
Meanwhile, when it comes to the fastest mobile operator in Canada, Telus took the top spot with a median download speed of 79.09 Mbps, followed by Bell (72.46 Mbps) and then Rogers (60.36)
Some other categories revealed “no statistical winner.”
“Competition for the fastest 5G in Canada was tight during Q2 2022 with no statistical winner, but Bell (139.75 Mbps) and Telus (137.17 Mbps) led the way, with Rogers trailing at 93.06 Mbps,” the ranking said.
It’s important to note that Ookla only tests national mobile providers — so companies like Fido, Freedom Mobile, Chattr and others aren’t mentioned.
A lot of these findings don’t exactly usher in confidence for Rogers, which recently fell from favour after a nationwide outage left many without mobile and internet services on July 8.
The outage prompted the telecommunications company to offer a credit for five days of service. This has not been enough for some customers, though, as a class action lawsuit has since been launched.
The report also delved into the regions in Canada getting the fastest speeds. Apparently, Newfoundland and Labrador had the fastest median download speed across both the fixed and mobile categories.
B.C. and New Brunswick rounded out the top three, while Nova Scotia and Alberta placed fourth and fifth, respectively, for broadband service.
Residents of Ontario are reportedly not among those getting the fastest connection, as the province placed sixth, followed by P.E.I. in seventh.
When it comes to city speeds, St. John’s had the fastest median mobile download speed among Canada’s most populous cities, followed by Halifax and Regina. Toronto placed fourth on the list.
For median download speed over fixed broadband, Fredericton, New Brunswick, came out on top, followed by St. John’s and Edmonton.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.