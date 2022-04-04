$20 Per Month High-Speed Internet Is Coming To Canada & Here's Who's Going To Get It
Hundreds of thousands of Canadians will be able to access the "affordable" internet prices.👇
The federal government has laid out a plan to deliver $20 per month high-speed internet, a move it says will help to connect "hundreds of thousands" of Canadians.
On Monday, April 4, federal officials announced the next phase of the Connecting Families initiative, which aims to help seniors and low-income families access high-quality internet services at affordable rates.
The government has partnered with 14 internet service providers across the country to deliver the service at $20 per month, including Bell, Rogers, TELUS and others.
Those who qualify can expect to see internet speeds five to ten times faster than what has been offered under the $10-per-month first phase of the initiative, with data allotment also doubling from 100 GB to 200 GB of usage per month.
There will be no equipment or installation fees to pay, either.
Previously, eligibility for the Connecting Families initiative was limited to families receiving the maximum Canada Child Benefit (CCB). However, this has now been expanded to include seniors receiving the maximum Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS), too.
CBC News reports that more than 800,000 households receiving the CCB and "hundreds of thousands more" receiving the GIS could qualify for the service.
Eligible households will receive a letter from the feds containing an access code to sign up for the program via an online portal.
Those who want to continue using the old $10-per-month internet plan will still be able to, according to officials.
The move is part of a wider plan from the government to get 98% of Canadians access to high-speed internet by 2026. The plan is for this to grow to reach 100% by 2030.
