Drake Threw Shade At Pickering's Internet & Now It's Actually Getting Fixed
Drizzy's got some beef with the Pickering WiFi.
How enormous is Drake's scope of influence within the Greater Toronto Area? Well, the City of Pickering apparently has him to thank for improving their internet connections. So, there's that.
The City of Pickering announced on Tuesday that it would be expanding pure fibre internet in Pickering's hamlets and rural areas while citing Drizzy's concerns over being able to connect with Grammy award-winning producer, Boi1da.
Drake initially took to social media to call on the "Mayor of Pickering" to fix the issues nearly three years ago, a post that went viral and spurred a cheeky response from the city.
"To be called out by a superstar like Drake over social media is not an everyday occurrence," Mayor Dave Ryan said in a statement. "However, it did shine a light on the digital divide for many of our residents and businesses in our hamlets and rural areas. I'm thrilled that Bell Canada answered the call and will be servicing 21,000 additional locations in Pickering over the next three years."
Bell Canada installed high-speed internet in Pickering's Kinsale, Whitevale, Claremont, and Green River hamlets in 2022, according to the City of Pickering's website.
Pickering also has plans to upgrade the internet in its filming backlot, which they say is the largest in Canada, later this summer.
"I want to thank Mayor Ryan, the City of Pickering, and of course Bell Canada for providing this new high speed Internet connection," Boi1da said. "I work with international artists from all over the world, and it's important to be able to do so right here from my home studio in Pickering in order to maximize our artistic and creative energies."