EN - People
drake

Drake Was Just Gifted The Same Rolls Royce He Used To Rent To 'Keep Up Appearances'

He used to rent the car for $5K a month. 🤯🤑

Drake Was Just Gifted The Same Rolls Royce He Used To Rent To 'Keep Up Appearances'
@champagnepapi | Instagram

Drake just celebrated his 35th birthday on October 24, and some of his friends really know how to give gifts.

While many celebrities wished the Canadian rapper a very happy birthday, one close friend, in particular, took the not-so-literal cake. Adel "Future the Prince" Nur, one of Drake's managers and co-executive producer to HBO's Euphoria, gave Drake a Rolls Royce Phantom as his birthday prezzie. And not only is it an extravagant gift, but also a thoughtful one.

"Back in 2007 we used to finesse this Rolls Royce Phantom rental to convince people in the city we were destined to make it," Drake wrote in the Instagram caption. "I used to scrap together 5k a month somehow to keep up appearances."

Drake said he took the car down to Montreal for his very first show and would park it outside 15 Fort York Boulevard when he was creating So Far Gone in an apartment upstairs with Oliver El-Khatib and Noah "40" Shebib.

"Even though I don't recommend putting yourself in financial trouble for material things, I realize now that this was just my way of extreme manifesting," Drake said. "I needed to see it and feel it and have it to believe that I could see and feel and have anything I wanted."

Drizzy thanked Future the Prince for finding this exact same car he used to rent and added that the manifestation was now complete.

