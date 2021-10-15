Trending Tags

drake

Adele Says Her 'Mate' Drake Got A Sneak Peek Of Her New Music & He Had Some Wise Words

"Let me just pick that name off the floor!"

@adele | Instagram, @champagnepapi | Instagram

The lovefest between Adele and Drake is continuing, and the pop legend says Drizzy even dropped some wise words for her ahead of a new single release.

Chatting to English radio station Capital FM on the day Adele's new single dropped, the English singer-songwriter talked about Drake listening to the new music a while back and answering the question of whether the rest of the world wanted to hear it.

"I played it to Drake, maybe last year when he was in town," Adele told the hosts, answering the question of who had already heard her new music. "I'm like, 'Do you think this is what people want, or not want?"

"And he said, 'absolutely,'" she said, moments before she was absolutely roasted for her casual Drake namedrop.

"Sorry, let me just pick that name off the floor!" she laughed.

Adele also called Drake her "mate" and said the Canadian rapper was "incredible and amazing," and we agree — if for no other reason that he encouraged Adele to bless us with another hit.

This isn't the first time the pair have been chummy, either. Drake posted about Adele's new song on Instagram ("One of my best friends in the world just dropped a single," he wrote), and back in 2019, the duo reportedly went on a (platonic) date in L.A.

That's all well and good, but when's the collab?!

Adele's New Single 'Easy On Me' Just Dropped & It's Brutally Honest About Her Divorce

We're not crying. You're crying!

Adele | YouTube

Adele is back with her first new music in six years after a big divorce, and she's ready to make you feel all the things.

The heartbreak queen just dropped "Easy On Me," the first single from her upcoming album 30, and fans are already calling it classic Adele.

Alphonso Davies' Latest Goal For Canada Was So Amazing That Even Drake Was Impressed (VIDEO)

The Canadian soccer star got a text from Drake after the team's 4-1 win!

@canadasoccer | Instagram, @champagnepapi | Instagram

It was a big night for Alphonso Davies as he helped the Canada men's national soccer team to an important 4-1 win and even got a text from Drake after the game!

During a World Cup qualifier match against Panama in Toronto on October 13, Davies scored Canada's second goal of the night which put the team ahead 2-1. He used an incredible bit of skill to save the ball from going out of bounds before taking it all the way and putting it in the back of the net.

Drake Outed Kawhi’s True Feelings About Toronto During Last Night’s Raptors Game

Drake also revealed that "we definitely miss him for sure."

@laclippers | Instagram, @raptors | Instagram

Drake seemingly exposed Kawhi Leonard's true feelings about Toronto during the Raptors game against Houston last night, and they're surprisingly wholesome.

Drizzy, who briefly took over broadcasting duties during Monday night's game, revealed that the Board Man misses his Canadian fans and the city itself.

Drake's Son Adonis Just Celebrated His Birthday With His Dad & Bugs Bunny (PHOTOS)

Adonis just turned 4! 🥳

@champagnepapi | Instagram, @champagnepapi | Instagram

Drake's wishing his son, Adonis, the happiest of birthdays with the ultimate party.

On Sunday, October 10, Adonis turned 4 and Drizzy shared a couple of snaps and videos of the event.

