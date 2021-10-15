Adele Says Her 'Mate' Drake Got A Sneak Peek Of Her New Music & He Had Some Wise Words
"Let me just pick that name off the floor!"
The lovefest between Adele and Drake is continuing, and the pop legend says Drizzy even dropped some wise words for her ahead of a new single release.
Chatting to English radio station Capital FM on the day Adele's new single dropped, the English singer-songwriter talked about Drake listening to the new music a while back and answering the question of whether the rest of the world wanted to hear it.
"I played it to Drake, maybe last year when he was in town," Adele told the hosts, answering the question of who had already heard her new music. "I'm like, 'Do you think this is what people want, or not want?"
"And he said, 'absolutely,'" she said, moments before she was absolutely roasted for her casual Drake namedrop.
"Sorry, let me just pick that name off the floor!" she laughed.
Adele also called Drake her "mate" and said the Canadian rapper was "incredible and amazing," and we agree — if for no other reason that he encouraged Adele to bless us with another hit.
This isn't the first time the pair have been chummy, either. Drake posted about Adele's new song on Instagram ("One of my best friends in the world just dropped a single," he wrote), and back in 2019, the duo reportedly went on a (platonic) date in L.A.
That's all well and good, but when's the collab?!