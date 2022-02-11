Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
adele

Adele Decided To Crash A Drag Show In London & She Even Showed Off Her Pole-Dancing Skills

"She just showed up."

Global Editorial Fellow
Adele Decided To Crash A Drag Show In London & She Even Showed Off Her Pole-Dancing Skills
lilredmaddi | Twitter, @cherylholequeen | Instagram

Is that... is that Adele?

That was likely the question running through the crowd at a drag show in London on Thursday after the singer showed up unannounced and even did a pole dance on stage.

There are videos of her in action, though consider yourself warned: there are a few NSFW outfits in the clip.

Adele was spotted at London's popular Heaven Nightclub.

Needless to say, people were excited, but they probably didn't expect her to actually get up on stage and join the festivities.

Cheryl Hole, a drag queen best known for competing in RuPaul's Drag Race UK, was hosting the night amid a competition called "Porn Idol." Instead of singing, like in American Idol, contestants strip on stage.

Adele ended up getting on stage and helped Cheryl pick the winner.

Or rather, Cheryl let Adele pick the winner.

The singer showed up unannounced to the club, according to owner Jeremy Joseph.

"'It wasn't advertised; it wasn't planned, which makes it more special. She just turned up. There were no requests, no demands, there was nothing like that," Joseph told the Daily Mail.

Adele recently cleaned up at the Brit Awards, winning three awards after the debut of her latest album, 30.

We're not surprised that she wanted to blow off a little steam and have some a night out on the town.

The fun night comes after the singer had to cancel her residency in Las Vegas. Adele shared a tear-filled message on Instagram in January explaining that half her production team was out with COVID-19.

Announced in November, Weekends with Adele was originally meant to kick off on January 21 and run until April 16.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Adele

Adele Posted A Tearful Video Announcing She's Postponing Her Las Vegas Residency

"Half my team are down with COVID."

@adele | Instagram

One day before the first show of her Las Vegas residency, a tearful Adele announced that she will be postponing concerts, saying that COVID-19 has delayed the work that she and her team had planned.

During a video posted on her Instagram and Twitter accounts on Thursday night, she explained, tearfully and apologetically, that they have done all they can to finish the show, but that due to delivery delays, and with half her team out with COVID, they had to postpone Weekends with Adele.

Keep Reading Show less

Seth Rogen Smoked 'A Ton Of Weed' Before The Adele Concert & Mistakes Were Made (VIDEO)

"Like there's no world where I should be in front of Drake."

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon | YouTube

Canadian actor Seth Rogen made an appearance on Jimmy Fallon recently and shared the tale of how he ended up sitting front row centre at Adele's TV concert special while being extremely high.

On Wednesday, December 1, the Vancouver native retweeted a clip from The Tonight Show saying, "I think the Adele concert is the most popular thing I’ve ever been featured in. Here’s the confounding story of how I ended up there."*

Keep Reading Show less

Adele Just Announced A Las Vegas Residency & Here's How To Get A Chance At Buying Tickets

"Weekends With Adele" will bring all the feels to Caesars Palace 😭

@adele | Instagram, Adele | Twitter

Most singers take their best-selling new album on tour, but Adele is taking hers to Vegas.

Adele just announced that she'll be taking up residency in Las Vegas early next year for "Weekends With Adele," a four-month run of shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Keep Reading Show less
adele

Adele's Former English Teacher Surprised Her At A Show & The Singer's Reaction Is So Pure

Grab your tissue because you're about to get misty-eyed 🤧

@adele | Instagram

We've seen Adele be her hilarious, relatable, honest self on many occasions, but it's not often that we get to see her cry.

She did just that during a recent ITV concert special, after a surprise reunion with her childhood English teacher.

Keep Reading Show less