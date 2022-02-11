Adele Decided To Crash A Drag Show In London & She Even Showed Off Her Pole-Dancing Skills
"She just showed up."
Is that... is that Adele?
That was likely the question running through the crowd at a drag show in London on Thursday after the singer showed up unannounced and even did a pole dance on stage.
There are videos of her in action, though consider yourself warned: there are a few NSFW outfits in the clip.
Adele was spotted at London's popular Heaven Nightclub.
Needless to say, people were excited, but they probably didn't expect her to actually get up on stage and join the festivities.
Cheryl Hole, a drag queen best known for competing in RuPaul's Drag Race UK, was hosting the night amid a competition called "Porn Idol." Instead of singing, like in American Idol, contestants strip on stage.
Adele ended up getting on stage and helped Cheryl pick the winner.
Or rather, Cheryl let Adele pick the winner.
The singer showed up unannounced to the club, according to owner Jeremy Joseph.
"'It wasn't advertised; it wasn't planned, which makes it more special. She just turned up. There were no requests, no demands, there was nothing like that," Joseph told the Daily Mail.
Adele recently cleaned up at the Brit Awards, winning three awards after the debut of her latest album, 30.
We're not surprised that she wanted to blow off a little steam and have some a night out on the town.
The fun night comes after the singer had to cancel her residency in Las Vegas. Adele shared a tear-filled message on Instagram in January explaining that half her production team was out with COVID-19.
Announced in November, Weekends with Adele was originally meant to kick off on January 21 and run until April 16.