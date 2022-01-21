Adele Posted A Tearful Video Announcing She's Postponing Her Las Vegas Residency
"Half my team are down with COVID."
One day before the first show of her Las Vegas residency, a tearful Adele announced that she will be postponing concerts, saying that COVID-19 has delayed the work that she and her team had planned.
During a video posted on her Instagram and Twitter accounts on Thursday night, she explained, tearfully and apologetically, that they have done all they can to finish the show, but that due to delivery delays, and with half her team out with COVID, they had to postpone Weekends with Adele.
"I can't give you what I have right now," said the "Easy on Me" singer before breaking into tears.
"I'm gutted, and I'm sorry it's so last minute," she continued, acknowledging the fans who made travel plans in order to see her in Las Vegas. Her residency was originally meant to kick off on January 21 and run until April 16 — dates that she announced in late November. "I'm so upset and really embarrassed."
Fans, who were eager to see her perform songs from her recent album 30, as well as other chart-topping hits such as "Hello" and "Rolling in the Deep," showed sympathy and reminded the artist that amid COVID-19, these things are bound to happen and that she shouldn't be so hard on herself.
"Take it easy on you!" said one commenter on Instagram.
Others expressed appreciation for her transparency and vulnerability.
The fact that you delivered this news directly to your audience and not through others or a press release speaks volumes about your character. It\u2019s rough right now.. but there\u2019s no doubt you will deliver a great show when it\u2019s ready.— Rose - BodyAndSoul (@Rose - BodyAndSoul) 1642721275
The rescheduled dates for the residency have yet to be announced, but given Adele's apologetic video, it's clear she is working hard to not disappoint fans.