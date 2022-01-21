Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Adele

Adele Posted A Tearful Video Announcing She's Postponing Her Las Vegas Residency

"Half my team are down with COVID."

Global Staff Writer
Adele Posted A Tearful Video Announcing She's Postponing Her Las Vegas Residency
@adele | Instagram

One day before the first show of her Las Vegas residency, a tearful Adele announced that she will be postponing concerts, saying that COVID-19 has delayed the work that she and her team had planned.

During a video posted on her Instagram and Twitter accounts on Thursday night, she explained, tearfully and apologetically, that they have done all they can to finish the show, but that due to delivery delays, and with half her team out with COVID, they had to postpone Weekends with Adele.

"I can't give you what I have right now," said the "Easy on Me" singer before breaking into tears.

"I'm gutted, and I'm sorry it's so last minute," she continued, acknowledging the fans who made travel plans in order to see her in Las Vegas. Her residency was originally meant to kick off on January 21 and run until April 16 — dates that she announced in late November. "I'm so upset and really embarrassed."

Fans, who were eager to see her perform songs from her recent album 30, as well as other chart-topping hits such as "Hello" and "Rolling in the Deep," showed sympathy and reminded the artist that amid COVID-19, these things are bound to happen and that she shouldn't be so hard on herself.

"Take it easy on you!" said one commenter on Instagram.

Others expressed appreciation for her transparency and vulnerability.

The rescheduled dates for the residency have yet to be announced, but given Adele's apologetic video, it's clear she is working hard to not disappoint fans.

From Your Site Articles

Seth Rogen Smoked 'A Ton Of Weed' Before The Adele Concert & Mistakes Were Made (VIDEO)

"Like there's no world where I should be in front of Drake."

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon | YouTube

Canadian actor Seth Rogen made an appearance on Jimmy Fallon recently and shared the tale of how he ended up sitting front row centre at Adele's TV concert special while being extremely high.

On Wednesday, December 1, the Vancouver native retweeted a clip from The Tonight Show saying, "I think the Adele concert is the most popular thing I’ve ever been featured in. Here’s the confounding story of how I ended up there."*

Keep Reading Show less

Adele Just Announced A Las Vegas Residency & Here's How To Get A Chance At Buying Tickets

"Weekends With Adele" will bring all the feels to Caesars Palace 😭

@adele | Instagram, Adele | Twitter

Most singers take their best-selling new album on tour, but Adele is taking hers to Vegas.

Adele just announced that she'll be taking up residency in Las Vegas early next year for "Weekends With Adele," a four-month run of shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Keep Reading Show less
adele

Adele's Former English Teacher Surprised Her At A Show & The Singer's Reaction Is So Pure

Grab your tissue because you're about to get misty-eyed 🤧

@adele | Instagram

We've seen Adele be her hilarious, relatable, honest self on many occasions, but it's not often that we get to see her cry.

She did just that during a recent ITV concert special, after a surprise reunion with her childhood English teacher.

Keep Reading Show less

Adele Told Oprah How Much Weight She Lost & She Was Brutally Honest About Body Positivity

"It's not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies."

@adele | Instagram, @oprah | Instagram

Adele never asked to be the face of body positivity, and she's tired of people talking about her weight loss.

The superstar singer opened up about body image, her divorce and many other things during a chat with Oprah Winfrey that aired Sunday, in her first extended TV interview about her new album 30.

Keep Reading Show less