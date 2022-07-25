Adele Just Apologized For Canceling Her Las Vegas Residency & Here Are Her Comeback Dates
"I'm going to give you the absolute best of me."
Adele is coming to Las Vegas. Again.
The U.K. songstress announced on Monday that she's finally ready to take up her residency at Caesar's Palace, after cancelling it one day before it was due to start in January.
"Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows," she wrote on Instagram Monday. "I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them."
She added that it took an "eternity" but her team has figured out "logistics for the show that I really want to deliver," and now she's ready to go.
"I know that for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one," she wrote.
Adele was originally due to start performing weekends in Vegas in January, but she spiked the whole thing in an emotional Instagram post the day before.
"I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready," she said in that video. "We've tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together in time and for it be good enough for you. But we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID."
On Monday she revealed that the show is finally ready, and that she'll be performing in Vegas from November until March of 2023.
All 24 of her postponed shows have been rescheduled and eight new shows have been added, according to her website.
Her new residency will run from November 18 through March 25, meaning there will be a longer window to see her live.
Ticketmaster says all existing tickets are "still valid and will be honoured for their new date." A "select" number of additional seats will also be released across all of her 32 planned performances, and current ticket holders have until August 1 to get a refund.
Fans who got a refund will get a chance to buy new tickets on August 10, followed by a verified fan presale on August 11.
Here's hoping there are no last-minute changes on November 17 🤞