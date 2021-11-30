Trending Tags

Adele Just Announced A Las Vegas Residency & Here's How To Get A Chance At Buying Tickets

"Weekends With Adele" will bring all the feels to Caesars Palace 😭

Most superstar singers take their best-selling new album on tour, but Adele is taking hers to Vegas.

Adele just announced that she'll be taking up residency in Las Vegas early next year for "Weekends With Adele," a four-month run of shows at the Colosseum at the Caesars Palace Hotel.

"See you at Caesars in Vegasss," she tweeted on Tuesday, just as the announcement went out.

The first show is scheduled for January 21, 2022 and she'll perform just about every Friday and Saturday until her last appearance on April 16. She'll skip one weekend in February because of a Van Morrison show, NBC News reports.

Adele was out of the spotlight for the last few years and she only just started performing again with the release of 30, her newest album. Her first single, Easy On Me, dropped in October.

She's done some shows in the U.K. and in California since the album dropped but many of those shows have been star-studded, invite-only affairs.

Vegas will be the first chance that many fans get to see her live, although they might be saying "Go Easy On Me" when they see how hard it is to get tickets.

Ticketmaster says demand for the Vegas show will "overwhelming," and there might not be enough tickets available to list them to the general public.

The best way to get a shot at buying tickets is to register as a verified fan, according to Ticketmaster. You can sign up and register for the presale before Thursday, and the tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. PST next Tuesday, December 7.

You'll be rolling the dice as it'll be a first-come, first-served basis, according to an email from Adele's official website.

These are the only North American dates on Adele's schedule at the moment, and the only other confirmed performance will be at Hyde Park in the U.K. on July 1 and 2.

In other words, if you want tickets you'd better register now!

